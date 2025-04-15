CUET-PG 2025 update: NTA to release provisional answer key and response sheet soon

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to release the provisional answer key and response sheet for CUET-PG 2025 shortly. Candidates who appeared for the exam can access the key on the official NTA website at exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-PG, once it is published.

To view the answer key, candidates will need to log in using their application number and either their date of birth or password.

In line with previous years, the final answer key will be prepared after reviewing any objections raised by candidates. These objections, if valid, will be addressed before the final version is confirmed.

The answer key release is anticipated soon, so candidates are advised to keep checking the website for updates.

The CUET-PG 2025 exam was conducted in a Computer-Based Test (CBT) format from March 13 to April 1, 2025, across 43 shifts. Each shift lasted for 90 minutes.

To check the answer key and response sheet, follow these steps:

Visit the official NTA website at exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-PG.

Look for the 'CUET PG Answer Key 2025' link and click on it.

Enter your application number and password or date of birth to log in.

Your provisional answer key will appear. You can then download it and start calculating your scores.

Objections and challenges

Candidates who are not satisfied with the provisional answer key will have the opportunity to raise objections. These objections must be submitted with supporting evidence and within a given timeframe.

The fee for challenging a question is Rs 200 per query, which is non-refundable.

Once the objection window closes, the NTA will finalise the answer key. The result will be based on this final version of the answer key. No further challenges will be entertained after the declaration of the results.

Stay tuned to the official NTA website for more updates on the CUET PG 2025 answer key and result timelines.