UPSC announces NDA, NA (II) 2024 final results; 792 candidates qualify

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the final results for the National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA) Examination (II), 2024. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now access their results on the official website — upsc.gov.in.

A total of 792 candidates have cleared the selection process, as per a report by Scroll.in.

Imon Ghosh secured the All India Rank (AIR) 1, while Divyansh Solanki and Rutuja Warhade claimed the second and third spots, respectively.

Candidature remains provisional

As per the official notification, the candidature of all selected candidates is provisional, pending the submission of relevant documents to the Additional Directorate General of Recruiting, Adjutant General’s Branch, Integrated Headquarters, Ministry of Defence (Army), RK Puram, New Delhi.

These documents include proof of date of birth, educational qualifications, and other supporting certificates. Importantly, candidates must submit these directly to the Defence authorities and not to UPSC.

The total number of vacancies for this recruitment cycle stands at 404. Of these, 370 seats are allocated to the National Defence Academy (NDA), with 208 for the Army, 42 for the Navy, and 120 for the Air Force, which also includes 10 positions for Ground Duties. Additionally, the Naval Academy (10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme) has 34 seats, including 5 reserved for female candidates.

Here is how to check the NDA, NA (II) 2024 final results:

Go to the UPSC’s official website: upsc.gov.in Click on the ‘What’s New’ section on the homepage Look for the link titled ‘Final Result – NDA & NA (II), 2024’ and click on it The result PDF will open. Now, search your roll number/name Download the document and save a copy for future reference

For further updates or clarifications, candidates are advised to regularly visit the UPSC website.