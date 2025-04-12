AP Inter 2025 results announced: Highest pass percentage in a decade!

The Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) declared the AP Inter 1st and 2nd year results 2025 today, on April 12, at 11 am.
The results are available online at resultsbie.ap.gov.in and via the Mana Mitra WhatsApp service by sending "Hi" to 9552300009.
This year, the Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE) recorded the highest pass percentages in the past 10 years — 70 per cent for 1st year and 83 per cent for 2nd year students.
Education Minister Nara Lokesh, in a post on X, congratulated students and lauded the efforts of teachers and administrators for this significant improvement.
Government Junior Colleges (GJCs) have shown notable progress as well. The 2nd-year GJC pass percentage reached 69 per cent, the highest in a decade, while the 1st-year stood at 47 per cent, the second-highest over the same period. Vocational course students also performed well, with 64 per cent passing in the 1st year and 82 per cent in the 2nd year.
Girls continued to outperform boys in both streams. In GJCs, 55 per cent of 1st-year girls passed compared to 39 per cent boys, while in the 2nd year, girls achieved a 74 per cent pass rate compared to 62 per cent for boys.
For vocational students, the gender gap was even wider — 77 per cent of 1st-year girls passed, while boys were at 52 per cent. In the 2nd year, 90 per cent of girls passed, compared to 73 per cent of boys.
Minister Lokesh also encouraged students who did not clear the exam to not lose heart and come back stronger.
“To those who couldn’t succeed this time — don’t lose heart. Use this as a stepping stone, keep working hard, and come back stronger. Wishing all students the very best in their future endeavours. May you continue to learn, grow, and succeed,” he wrote in an X post.