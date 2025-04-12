AP Inter 2025 results announced: Highest pass percentage in a decade!

The Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) declared the AP Inter 1st and 2nd year results 2025 today, on April 12, at 11 am.

The results are available online at resultsbie.ap.gov.in and via the Mana Mitra WhatsApp service by sending "Hi" to 9552300009.

This year, the Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE) recorded the highest pass percentages in the past 10 years — 70 per cent for 1st year and 83 per cent for 2nd year students.

Education Minister Nara Lokesh, in a post on X, congratulated students and lauded the efforts of teachers and administrators for this significant improvement.