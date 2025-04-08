Karnataka 2nd PUC results 2025 to be announced today. Check DETAILS here!



The announcement will be made at 12.30 pm during a press conference. The link to access and download the PUC 2 Exam 1 mark sheet will be activated at 1.30 pm on the official websites at:



— karresults.nic.in

— kseab.karnataka.gov.in.



Students will need their login credentials, such as roll number, registration number, and captcha code, to get their marksheet.



The Karnataka 2nd PUC 2025 exams took place from March 1 to March 20. The online results are provisional, and students must later collect their original marksheets from their respective school authorities.



How to check results online

To access the KSEAB Class XII PUC 2 results, students should follow these steps:



1. Visit karresults.nic.in.

2. Click on the ‘PUC II Result 2025’ link on the homepage.

3. Enter your registration number and select your stream (science, commerce, or arts).

4. Submit the details.

5. View and download the result for future reference.



Last year's performance highlights

In 2024, 6,81,079 students appeared for the Karnataka PUC 2 exams, with 5,52,690 passing, resulting in an overall pass percentage of 81.15%.



The results were announced on April 10 last year.



Vidyalakshmi topped the science stream with 598 marks.



Gender-wise, 3,59,612 girls appeared, with 3,05,212 passing (84.87%), while 3,21,467 boys appeared, and 2,47,478 passed (76.98%).



Top-performing districts in 2024

- Dakshina Kannada: 97.37%

- Udupi: 96.80%

- Vijayapura: 94.89%

- Uttara Kannada: 92.51%

- Kodagu: 92.13%



Starting from the 2023-24 academic year, the Karnataka School Education Department has replaced the supplementary exams with a three-exam system: Exam 1, 2, and 3, for PUC 2 students.



Exam 1 is mandatory, while Exams 2 and 3 are optional, allowing students to improve their scores in any subject they choose.



There’s no limit on the number of subjects a student can retake as long as they were attempted in Exam 1. Scores from these exams can also be used in the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET).