Karnataka: KCET 2025 admit card released by KEA. Check DETAILS here

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has made the admit card for the Karnataka Undergraduate Common Entrance Test (UGCET), popularly known as KCET, available on its official website.

Candidates who have registered for the exam can now download their admit cards by visiting cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

Click here to access the direct link to access the admit card: https://cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/ugcet_admit_card_2025/forms/login.aspx

To access the KCET admit card, candidates will need their login ID or registration number along with their password.



Steps to download KCET admit card

Follow these steps to obtain your KCET admit card for 2025:

1. Visit the official KEA website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

2. Navigate to the admissions section and select UGCET-2025.

3. Click on the ‘UG Common Entrance Test-2025 Admission Ticket Link.’

4. A login window will appear. Enter the required credentials.

5. Submit the details to view and download your admit card.



Instructions

Once downloaded, candidates should carefully review their admit card to confirm that details such as their name and photograph are correctly printed. In case of any discrepancies, they must promptly notify the KEA for rectification.

The admit card includes essential instructions that candidates must read and adhere to on the examination day.

Examination schedule

The KCET 2025 exams are scheduled to take place on April 15, 16, and 17, 2025, at various test centers throughout Karnataka.

The exams will be conducted in two shifts daily:

- First shift: 10.30 am to 11.50 am

- Second shift: 2.30 pm to 3.50 pm

The registration window for KCET 2025 opened on January 23, and closed on February 18, 2025.

For further details, candidates are encouraged to refer to the official KEA website.