Joint CSIR UGC NET 2024 December session results awaited. UPDATES here!

The Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR) is expected to announce the results of the Joint University Grants Commission (UGC) CSIR National Eligibility Test (NET) 2024 December session very soon.



Candidates who participated in the examination can access their results on the official website, csirnet.nta.ac.in, by using their application number and date of birth.



CSIR will also publish the final answer key and cut-off marks for the CSIR NET 2024 December session with the results.



Successful candidates will receive the CSIR NET eligibility certificate and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) award letters from the National Testing Agency (NTA).



Those who qualify will be eligible to apply for assistant professor positions at various Indian colleges and universities.



How to access the CSIR NET 2024 December result PDF?

To check your result, follow these simple steps:



1. Visit the official website at csirnet.nta.ac.in.

2. Locate and click on the ‘CSIR UGC NET 2024 December Result’ link.

3. Input your application number, date of birth, and the security pin displayed on the screen.

4. Press ‘Submit’ to view and download your result.

5. Print a copy of the result for future reference.



Qualifying criteria

Candidates need to achieve a minimum score of 33% in the General, Economically Weaker Section (EWS), and Other Backward Classes (OBC) categories, or 25% in the Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and Persons with Disabilities (PwD) categories, to be eligible for both the fellowship, and assistant professor roles.



Scorecard information

The CSIR NET 2024 December session scorecard will include the following details:

- Candidate’s name

- Roll number

- Application number

- Parents’ names

- Category

- Post applied for (JRF and Assistant Professor or Assistant Professor only)

- CSIR NET subject code and name

- Exam qualifying status

- Total and paper-wise marks obtained

- Total and paper-wise percentage scored



The Joint CSIR UGC NET assesses the eligibility of Indian nationals for Junior Research Fellowships (JRF), assistant professor positions, and PhD admissions in universities and colleges across India.