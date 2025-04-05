Meghalaya Board class X results: MBOSE to announce results TODAY! Check here!

The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) is set to declare the Class X (SSLC) results for 2025 today, Saturday, April 5, 2025, at 11 am.

Students who appeared for the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examination can access their results on the official MBOSE website, mbose.in.

Where to check MBOSE SSLC results

The Class X results will be available on the following websites:

a. mbose.in

b. mboseresults.in

c. megresults.nic.in

Steps to check MBOSE SSLC result 2025

Students can follow these steps to view their results:



1. Visit the official MBOSE website at mbose.in.

2. Locate and click on the "Meghalaya Board 10th Result 2025" link on the homepage.

3. A new page will appear; enter your login credentials.

4. Click "Submit" to display your result.

5. Review your result, download the page, and keep a printed copy for future reference.



Exam schedule recap

The MBOSE Class X Board exams took place from February 10 to February 21, 2025, in a single shift from 10 am to 1 pm.

The examination began with the English paper and concluded with the Mathematics/Special Mathematics paper.

In 2024, the MBOSE SSLC results were announced on May 24, with an overall pass percentage of 55.80%.

Anuj Chetry topped the exam, scoring 575 marks across subjects (English, Mathematics, Science & Technology, Social Science, Health & Physical Education, and an additional subject).

The pass percentage for boys (general stream) was 78.06%, while for girls, it was 77.18%.

For further details, students are advised to visit the official MBOSE website regularly.