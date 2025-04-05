Karnataka 2nd PUC exam 2025: Results expected soon? Here are DETAILS

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) conducted the 2nd Pre-University Course (PUC) board examination for Class XII (Exam 1) in March 2025. Provisional answer keys were released later that month. Following this, students and parents are eagerly awaiting the announcement of the results, which are expected to follow soon, reported Hindustan Times, today, Saturday, April 5.



When is it expected?

Like previous years, the Karnataka PUC 2 results are anticipated to be released during a press conference.



Once announced, students can access their marks online via the official websites:

- karresults.nic.in

- kseab.karnataka.gov.in



Exam schedule and answer keys

This year’s 2nd PUC Exam 1 commenced on March 1, and concluded on March 20, and was conducted in single shifts from 10 am to 1 pm.



The examination kicked off with Kannada and Arabic papers and ended with the Hindi paper.



On March 21, KSEAB released model answer keys for 35 subjects, aiding students in evaluating their performance.



Last performance trends

- Last year, the Karnataka 2nd PUC results were declared on April 10, 2024.



- Out of 6,98,378 eligible candidates, 6,81,079 appeared, and 5,52,690 passed, achieving an overall pass percentage of 81.15%.



- In 2023, results were announced on April 21.



- Of the 7,27,923 applicants, 7,02,067 students took the exam, with 5,24,209 passing, resulting in a pass percentage of 74.67%.



- Rewind to 2022, the results came out on June 18.



- A total of 4,22,966 students cleared the exam, with an overall pass percentage of 61.88%. Notably, girls outperformed boys, recording a pass percentage of 68.72% compared to 55.22% for boys.



How to check your results?

Once the results are out, students can follow these steps to check their Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 1 scores:



1. Visit karresults.nic.in.

2. Click on the 2nd PUC Exam 1 result link.

3. Enter your login credentials.

4. Submit to view your result.