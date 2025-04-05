Andhra Pradesh: APPSC Group 2 Main exam results 2025 out. Shortlisted candidates list here

The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has declared the results for the Group 2 Main Examination conducted on February 23, 2025, in two sessions across 13 district centers.

Candidates who appeared for the exam can now view their results on the official APPSC website.

This recruitment drive, under Notification Number 11/2023 dated December 7, 2023, aims to fill various posts within Group-II services (General/Limited - Direct).

How to check the shortlisted candidates list

Candidates can follow these steps to access the list of shortlisted candidates:

1. Visit the official website at psc.ap.gov.in.

2. On the homepage, locate and click the result link under the ‘Announcements’ section.

3. A PDF file listing all shortlisted candidates will open.

4. Review the list and download it for future reference.

Direct link to shortlisted candidates: [Click Here]



Certificate verification process

Based on merit, candidates have been shortlisted for the Certificate Verification (CV) process in a 1:2 ratio. The verification will be conducted at the APPSC Office, New HODs Building, 2nd Floor, MG Road, opposite Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium, Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh.



The commission will soon publish a detailed CV schedule on its website at psc.ap.gov.in, and individual call letters (memos) will be dispatched to candidates separately.



On the verification day, candidates must present original documents, including:

- Proof of age

- Educational qualifications

- Community certificates (for reserved categories)

- Non-creamy layer certificates (for Backward Class candidates)

- Economically Weaker Section (EWS) certificates

- Local status documents (for Telangana migrants)

- Sports participation certificates (if applicable)

- PBD/Ex-Servicemen certificates



NOTE: Failure to submit these documents will lead to disqualification.

The commission retains the authority to cancel candidature at any stage if eligibility conditions are not fulfilled.



Candidates are urged to frequently visit the official APPSC website for updates and to download their call letters once they are released.