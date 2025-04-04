SBI Prelims 2025 results to be out soon! Check DETAILS here

The State Bank of India (SBI) is anticipated to release the State Bank of India Probationary Officer (SBI PO) Prelims results 2025 in the coming days.



Candidates who appeared for the exam, which concluded on March 24, can check their results on the official website at sbi.co.in.



Based on past trends, the results are typically declared within 15 days of the exam, indicating an announcement this week or by the second week of April.



Alongside the results, SBI will release the prelims cut-off marks and individual scorecards. Candidates can access their results by logging in with their registration or roll number and date of birth or password.



How to check SBI PO Prelims result 2025

Once the results are out, candidates can follow these steps to view their SBI PO Prelims Result 2025:



1. Visit the official SBI website: sbi.co.in.

2. On the homepage, click the link labelled "SBI PO Prelims Result 2025."

3. Enter your registration number/roll number and date of birth/password in the provided fields.

4. Your result will be displayed on the screen.

5. Download and save a copy for future reference.



Expected cut-off marks for SBI PO Prelims 2025

Last year’s cut-off marks provide a benchmark for this year’s expectations.

For the General, Economically Weaker Section (EWS), and Other Backward Classes (OBC) categories, the cut-off was approximately 59.25.

While it was 53 for Scheduled Caste (SC) and 47.50 for Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates. Reports suggest that the 2025 cut-off is likely to align closely with these figures.



What is the next step after clearing SBI PO Prelims?

Candidates who qualify in the prelims will advance to the SBI PO Mains Exam. The SBI PO Mains Admit Card 2025 will be issued following the prelims result announcement.



The exact date for the mains exam will be confirmed by the examination authority later. Candidates are urged to monitor the official website for updates.



SBI PO 2025 vacancy details

SBI has announced 600 vacancies for the PO position this year. The breakdown is as follows:



- General Category: 240

- OBC: 158

- SC: 87

- ST: 57



SBI will notify candidates of their results via SMS and email using their registered contact details. Additionally, candidates can download the result PDF directly from sbi.co.in for convenience.