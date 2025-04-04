Rajasthan: RSMSSB Animal Attendant result 2025 now available. Here's how you can view

The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) has officially released the Rajasthan Animal Attendant Result 2025 on its websites, rssb.rajasthan.gov.in and rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.



This announcement brings relief to lakhs of candidates who appeared for the exam conducted from December 1 to 3, 2024, as part of a recruitment drive to fill 6,433 posts, including an additional 499 recently added by the board.



The RSMSSB Animal Attendant examination saw massive participation across various centers in Rajasthan. Following the exam, the board released the preliminary answer key on January 24, 2025, allowing candidates to review their performance ahead of the final result declaration.



How to access the RSMSSB Animal Attendant result 2025

Candidates can download the result, including the merit list and category-wise cut-off marks, by following these steps:



- Go to the official RSMSSB website at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

- On the homepage, locate the “notification/result” section.

- Click on the “Animal Attendant Result 2024” link.

- Input your registration number and date of birth as login credentials.

- Submit the details to view the result in PDF format.

- Download and print the result for future reference.



What is the next step?

Those who qualify in the RSMSSB Animal Attendant Result 2025 will proceed to the document verification phase. This critical step ensures that selected candidates meet all eligibility criteria before final appointment to the Pashu Parichar (Animal Attendant) positions.



Other key information

The Rajasthan Animal Attendant Result 2025 provides essential details, including:

- Candidate’s name and roll number

- Marks scored and qualification status

- Category-wise cut-off marks

- Merit list ranking

- Instructions for document verification and medical examination



Candidates are advised to check these details carefully and prepare for the upcoming verification round.