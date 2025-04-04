Himachal Pradesh: HPU revises UG exam schedule for BA, BSc, and BCom

Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) has announced a revised examination schedule for undergraduate (UG) students pursuing Bachelor of Arts (BA), Bachelor of Science (BSc), and Bachelor of Commerce (BCom) degrees.

The updated timetable, affecting the first, second, and third-year students, is adjusted across various subjects to prevent scheduling conflicts and overlapping papers.



First-year changes

- The BCom Business Law exam is now scheduled for May 3.

- The Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication (BJMC) PAC 102 paper has been moved to May 9 for journalism students.



For the second-year students

- Tourism courses, such as the Travel and Tourism Management Course (TTMC) and TTMCGE 201, have been rescheduled for May 10.

- The Education paper EDN 201 CC will also take place on May 10.

- TTMC 204 and TTMCGE 204 Tourism exams are now set for May 13.

- The Education subject EDN 202 CC has been shifted to May 14.



For the final-year students

- BCom students will appear for BC 3.2 (Old) and BC 3.1 exams on April 30.

- The Computer Applications COMP 302 TH exam and Journalism’s BJMC PAD 301 exam are both rescheduled to May 9.



HPU has made the complete list of changes available on its official website. Students are encouraged to log in with their credentials to review the updated datasheet for the latest details.



Postgraduate semester results for MA and MSc courses

In other news, Himachal Pradesh University has released the results of postgraduate semester exams conducted in December. The results cover various MA and MSc programmes and are now accessible online.



Available results include:

- MA in Archaeology & History (first and third semesters)

- MA in History

- MA in Sociology

- MA in Public Administration

- MSc in Forensic Science

- MSc in Environmental Science (1st and 3rd Semesters)



Students can log in to the official HPU website at www.hpuniv.ac.in with their credentials to view and download their results.