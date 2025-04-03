SSC GD Constable Result 2025 expected this month | All that you need to know

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is set to announce the SSC GD Constable Result 2025 for the Computer-Based Test (CBT) soon. While an exact date is yet to be confirmed, candidates can expect the results in April 2025.

This recruitment drive aims to fill 39,481 vacancies across multiple roles.

Candidates who qualify in the Computer-Based Examination (CBE) will proceed to the next phase of selection, which includes:

Physical Efficiency Test (PET) Physical Standard Test (PST) Medical Examination

The commission will announce the dates and venues for these tests on the official SSC website.

Once released, candidates can follow these steps to download their results:

Visit the official SSC website: ssc.gov.in Navigate to the ‘Results’ section on the homepage. Click on the link titled “SSC GD Result 2025: List of Candidates Qualified for PET/PST.” Download the SSC GD Result PDF from the provided link. Save a copy for future reference.

The SSC will release category-wise and force-wise cut-off marks along with the results. These cut-off scores will be a key factor in determining candidates’ eligibility for the next round of selection.

Exam overview

The SSC GD Constable Exam 2025 was conducted from February 4 to February 25, 2025. Each section comprised 20 multiple-choice questions, each carrying 2 marks. A penalty of 0.5 marks was applied for every incorrect answer.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official SSC website for updates on results, cut-off marks, and the next stages of the selection process.