NBEMS reopens NEET MDS 2025 registration window till April 6

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has reopened the registration window for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test for Master of Dental Surgery (NEET MDS) 2025, following the government’s extension of the internship completion deadline to June 30, 2025.

Eligible candidates completing their internship by this date can now apply until April 6, 2025, via the official website, natboard.edu.in.

NBEMS emphasised that no applications will be accepted post-deadline, and only registered candidates can appear for the exam on April 19, 2025.

Admit cards will be available from April 15, 2025.



Steps to apply for NEET MDS 2025

1. Go to the official NBEMS website at natboard.edu.in.

2. Locate and click on the ‘NEET MDS 2025 registration’ link.

3. Complete the registration process by entering the required details.

4. After successful registration, fill out the application form.

5. Provide all necessary information in the form, upload your photograph and signature, and submit it.

6. Download and print the completed NEET-MDS 2025 application form for future reference.

The edit window for candidates finishing internships between April 1 and June 30, 2025, will remain open until April 9, 2025.

The application fee is Rs 3,500 for General, Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), and Other Backward Classes (OBC) categories, and Rs 2,500 for others, payable online.

The NEET-MDS 2025 exam will feature 240 multiple-choice questions in English, with a three-hour duration and a 25% negative marking for incorrect answers; unanswered questions will have no deductions.

NEET MDS is the gateway for admission to postgraduate dental courses across India, conducted annually by NBEMS. Candidates are advised to review the official notification before applying.