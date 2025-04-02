NIOS releases hall ticket for April-May 2025 board exams | Check details

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has officially released the hall ticket for the April-May 2025 theory examinations.

Students appearing for the Class X and XII board exams can now download their admit cards from the official website — sdmis.nios.ac.in.

The NIOS exams are scheduled to be conducted from April 9 to May 19, 2025, with results expected by the end of June 2025. Students must carry their hall tickets on all examination days, as entry to the exam hall will be strictly prohibited without them.

Candidates can download their hall tickets by following these simple steps:

Visit the official NIOS website: sdmis.nios.ac.in. Enter the enrollment number on the hall ticket page. Select 'Hall Ticket for Theory Examination'. Click on ‘Submit’. Download and take a printout of the admit card for future reference.

It is important to note that students will only be able to access their hall tickets if they have paid the examination fee for the April-May 2025 public exams and have their photographs available in NIOS records.

If a hall ticket is not generated, students should immediately contact their respective NIOS Regional Centre.

Important instructions

Mandatory documents: Students must carry a printed copy of their NIOS Hall Ticket 2025 along with a valid photo ID proof (Aadhaar card, school ID, or passport).

Reporting time: Candidates should reach the examination centre at least 30 minutes before the scheduled exam time.

Prohibited items: Electronic gadgets such as mobile phones, calculators, and any other communication devices are strictly prohibited inside the exam hall.

For more details and direct access to download the hall ticket, visit the official website — sdmis.nios.ac.in.