TS DSC 2024 results OUT; here's how you can check it

The results of the direct recruitment examination for teacher posts have been released by the Department of School Education, Government of Telangana.

If the candidates visit the official website, which is tgdsc.aptonline.in, they can view the results of TS DSC 2024, stated a report by Hindustan Times.

Candidates, follow these steps to check the TS DSC 2024 results:

1) Visit the official website, tgdsc.aptonline.in.

2) On the home page, open the general rank list.

3) As and if required, key in your login details and click on submit.

4) The result/rank list should be on your screen.

5) Take a print out or save it as a PDF for future reference.

It was the Chief Minister of Telangana Anumula Revanth Reddy who declared the results. Also, here's a short timeline of two events that followed before the announcement of the results:

- August 13: The Department of School Education brought out the provisional answer key, also invited candidates to share objections

- September 6: The final answer key was released

It may be noted that for as many as 11,062 vacancies, this exam was held. The 11,062 were posts like:

- School Assistant

- Language Pandit

- Secondary Grade Teacher

- Physical Education Teacher