UPSC Mains 2024 Preparation — Week 3 | Day 6: Optional Paper Mock Test and Final Revisions

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examinations have begun and the preparations are on their last leg...
Study up
Study up(Pic: EdexLive Desk)

  • Focus: Full-Length Mock Test for Optional Paper and Final Revisions

1. Focus time

In the mornings...
In the mornings...(Pic: EdexLive Desk)

Attempt a full-length mock test for your optional subject in the morning. Focus on writing clear, concise answers that demonstrate your in-depth understanding of the subject.

2. Let's review

What next?
What next?(Pic: EdexLive Desk)

Use the afternoon to review your performance and make any final revisions to your notes.

3. What's your weak point?

So, tell us...
So, tell us...(Pic: EdexLive Desk)

Identify any weak areas and spend the remaining time reinforcing those topics.

4. Theory + practical 

It's a cycle
It's a cycle(Pic: EdexLive Desk)

If your optional is Public Administration, ensure that your answers demonstrate a deep understanding of administrative theories and their practical applications.

UPSC
Mains
mock test

Related Stories

No stories found.
X
logo
EdexLive
www.edexlive.com