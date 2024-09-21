UPSC Mains 2024 Preparation — Week 3 | Day 6: Optional Paper Mock Test and Final Revisions

Focus: Full-Length Mock Test for Optional Paper and Final Revisions
Attempt a full-length mock test for your optional subject in the morning. Focus on writing clear, concise answers that demonstrate your in-depth understanding of the subject.
Use the afternoon to review your performance and make any final revisions to your notes.
Identify any weak areas and spend the remaining time reinforcing those topics.
If your optional is Public Administration, ensure that your answers demonstrate a deep understanding of administrative theories and their practical applications.