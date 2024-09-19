UPSC Mains 2024 Preparation — Week 3 | Day 4: Optional Paper – In-Depth Revision

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examination preparations with Ravi Kapoor, a renowned UPSC mentor and former IRS officer, continues...
Here are details
Focus: Full-Length Mock Test for GS Papers 1 and 2

1. Morning plan

In the morning...
Attempt a full-length mock test for GS Paper 1 in the morning session, simulating real exam conditions. Focus on completing the paper within the allotted time.

2. Afternoon plan

What next?
After a short break, attempt a full-length mock test for GS Paper 2 in the afternoon session. This will help you manage time and improve your writing speed.

3. Check, check

Double check?
Review your answers critically, identifying areas for improvement and making necessary adjustments.

4. In search of depth

Let's see
Compare your answers with model answers to see where you can add more depth or improve your argumentation.

