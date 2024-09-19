UPSC Mains 2024 Preparation — Week 3 | Day 4: Optional Paper – In-Depth Revision

Focus: Full-Length Mock Test for GS Papers 1 and 2
Attempt a full-length mock test for GS Paper 1 in the morning session, simulating real exam conditions. Focus on completing the paper within the allotted time.
After a short break, attempt a full-length mock test for GS Paper 2 in the afternoon session. This will help you manage time and improve your writing speed.
Review your answers critically, identifying areas for improvement and making necessary adjustments.
Compare your answers with model answers to see where you can add more depth or improve your argumentation.