"One Nation, One Exam": Senior Director College Board shares thoughts on the policy
What steps are being taken to make the SAT more popular in India?
The SAT is a globally recognised test accepted by thousands of colleges and universities in over 65 countries. The test is an important benchmark for Indian students aspiring to study abroad and gain admission into a course and university of their choice, as well as be recognised for scholarships.
College Board, which owns SAT, is committed to ensuring access and equal opportunities for Indian students. SAT scores are now widely accepted by over 40 renowned universities in India, for admissions into undergrad programmes.
Over the past few years, College Board has set up over 126 test centres in India, enabling enough capacity across various cities, for students to take the test. We also made a transition to digital format that has further enhanced the testing experience, making it more personalised and user-friendly.
This shift underscores our commitment to prioritising students' needs and improving their overall testing experience.
College Board also has a device lending programme for students who may not have a personal device to take the test — this ensures that all students have an equal opportunity to take the test.
College Board also partners with Khan Academy to offer free practice materials, and our Bluebook Testing app provides six free practice exams. Through initiatives such as these we are committed to supporting Indian students in their educational journey and future success.
When was the College Board India Scholars Program launched? Tell us more about it.
College Board offers support to Indian students aspiring to gain admission to top universities in India. The scholarship provided under the India Scholars Program is merit-cum-need based, specifically tailored for Indian students from low-income backgrounds who can demonstrate high academic achievements.
Students who achieve a cumulative SAT score of at least 1300 and meet the stipulated income eligibility criteria can benefit from this scholarship that covers most of their tuition fees at select India Global Alliance (IGA) member universities.
Additionally, the SAT Scholarships significantly reduce the registration fee for lower-income students taking the SAT exam in India. Students from families with an annual income of less than Rs 8 lakh qualify for a 90% discount, while those with family income between Rs 8 lakh and Rs 15 lakh are eligible for a 50% registration fee reduction.
India is considering standardising its tests with a "One Nation, One Exam" policy. What are your thoughts on this?
As we understand, this policy aims to standardise assessments and bring uniformity to high stake assessments. We believe that implementation of such as project will involve consideration at several levels including, regional differences in curriculum, teaching standards, and resources across a variety of state boards.
Additionally, the proposed exam must account for the varied linguistic and socio-economic backgrounds of students to ensure parity.
Accurately evaluating the competencies of candidates from diverse socio-economic-educational backgrounds will be crucial, while maintaining uniformity and solving for inclusivity.
What can we expect next from the College Board? Is there anything new specific to India?
The College Board remains committed to enhancing the educational experience for students in India and around the world.
We continuously work on refining our offerings to better meet the needs of students and educators, ensuring that our programmes and assessments evolve in line with the changing landscape of education.
One of the key upcoming initiatives is College Board India Forum 2024, scheduled to take place on October 16, 2024, at The Lalit, New Delhi. This event will bring together key decision-makers and thought leaders from across India, South and Central Asia, providing a platform to discuss and strategize on the challenges and opportunities in preparing students for higher education.
The forum will cover a range of critical topics, including the evolving role of assessments, the higher education landscape, globalization and diversity, and the importance of socioeconomic factors in education.
The India Forum is an example of our ongoing efforts to engage with the educational community and foster dialogue on how to best support students in their academic journeys. We look forward to continuing to work with our partners in India to create opportunities for students to succeed on a global stage.