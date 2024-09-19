"One Nation, One Exam": Senior Director College Board shares thoughts on the policy

A

The SAT is a globally recognised test accepted by thousands of colleges and universities in over 65 countries. The test is an important benchmark for Indian students aspiring to study abroad and gain admission into a course and university of their choice, as well as be recognised for scholarships.

College Board, which owns SAT, is committed to ensuring access and equal opportunities for Indian students. SAT scores are now widely accepted by over 40 renowned universities in India, for admissions into undergrad programmes.

Over the past few years, College Board has set up over 126 test centres in India, enabling enough capacity across various cities, for students to take the test. We also made a transition to digital format that has further enhanced the testing experience, making it more personalised and user-friendly.

This shift underscores our commitment to prioritising students' needs and improving their overall testing experience.

College Board also has a device lending programme for students who may not have a personal device to take the test — this ensures that all students have an equal opportunity to take the test.

College Board also partners with Khan Academy to offer free practice materials, and our Bluebook Testing app provides six free practice exams. Through initiatives such as these we are committed to supporting Indian students in their educational journey and future success.