UPSC Mains 2024 Preparation — Week 3 | Day 3: Optional Paper – In-Depth Revision

Focus: Comprehensive Revision of Your Optional Subject
Go through all major topics in your optional subject. Ensure you have a strong grasp of key theories, concepts, and case studies.
Revise the notes and summaries you’ve prepared over the past weeks. Focus on areas where you feel less confident.
Practice writing answers to past year questions, ensuring you can present your knowledge clearly and concisely.
If your optional is Sociology, revise topics like "Social Movements in India" and practice writing about recent examples, such as the farmer protests.