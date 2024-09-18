UPSC Mains 2024 Preparation — Week 3 | Day 3: Optional Paper – In-Depth Revision

Let's get back to preparation for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examinations with Ravi Kapoor, a renowned UPSC mentor and former IRS officer,
So, are you ready?
So, are you ready?

  • Focus: Comprehensive Revision of Your Optional Subject

1. Last lap

Read up
Read up

Go through all major topics in your optional subject. Ensure you have a strong grasp of key theories, concepts, and case studies.

2. Revise time

How is your revision going?
How is your revision going?

Revise the notes and summaries you’ve prepared over the past weeks. Focus on areas where you feel less confident.

3. Write well

Come on...
Come on...

Practice writing answers to past year questions, ensuring you can present your knowledge clearly and concisely.

4. Examplee

For instance...
For instance...

If your optional is Sociology, revise topics like "Social Movements in India" and practice writing about recent examples, such as the farmer protests.

