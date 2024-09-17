UPSC Mains 2024 Preparation — Week 3 | Day 2: GS Papers 3 and 4 – Revision

Focus: Comprehensive Revision of GS Paper 3 and Paper 4 (Ethics)
Focus on revising key topics in Economics, Disaster Management, and Internal Security. Ensure you understand the latest economic policies, disaster management frameworks, and security challenges.
Revisit key ethical theories, values, and practice case studies. Focus on applying ethical principles to real-world scenarios.
Practice writing answers to ethics case studies and questions on economic reforms.
For GS Paper 3, revise the 2020 question on "The Impact of GST on the Indian Economy" and ensure you can answer with updated data and examples.