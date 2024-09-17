UPSC Mains 2024 Preparation — Week 3 | Day 2: GS Papers 3 and 4 – Revision

As preparations in the last week leading up to the UPSC Mains exam continue, here are the revision aspects you should have in mind
  • Focus: Comprehensive Revision of GS Paper 3 and Paper 4 (Ethics)

1. GS Paper 3

Focus on revising key topics in Economics, Disaster Management, and Internal Security. Ensure you understand the latest economic policies, disaster management frameworks, and security challenges.

2. GS Paper4

Revisit key ethical theories, values, and practice case studies. Focus on applying ethical principles to real-world scenarios.

3. Write it out

Practice writing answers to ethics case studies and questions on economic reforms.

4. Example

For GS Paper 3, revise the 2020 question on "The Impact of GST on the Indian Economy" and ensure you can answer with updated data and examples.

