CBSE opens CTET December 2024 registration; October 16 is the deadline

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has opened the registration for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) in December 2024. Those who are interested and aspiring to pursue a teaching career can now apply for the exam.

The registration window for CTET December 2024 will be open from today, September 17, until October 16, 2024. Additionally, the final deadline to ensure the application and fee payment is completed is October 16. CTET is conducted twice a year to determine the eligibility of candidates for appointment as teachers for Classes I to VIII.

According to the official notification, the examination is scheduled to take place on December 1, 2024, and will be conducted in two shifts: Paper I from 9.30 am to 12.00 noon and Paper II from 2.30 pm to 5.00 pm.

Here are the steps to register for CTET 2024:

1) Visit the official website, ctet.nic.in

2) Select the Apply Online link and open the application form

3) Fill out the online application form

4) Note down registration number and application number

5) Pay the examination fee

6) Print for future reference

Another direction given is that for more details or queries, the candidates are directed to visit the CTET official website.