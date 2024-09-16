XAT 2025: Mock test to be available from September 25 on XAT website

Attention! Students who have registered for the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2025 can now appear for the mock test, which will go live on their official website on September 25.

The mock test is intended to help students evaluate their preparation and make informed plans before the exam.

Students should also note that September 22 is the last date to register for the XAT 2025.

What would the mock test include?



The aptitude test will cover

- verbal ability

- logical reasoning

- decision-making

- data interpretation

- general awareness and,

- quantitative skills.



Who can apply for the mock test?

The aptitude test is for candidates applying for Masters in Business Administration (MBA) and Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) courses.

Moreover, the XAT team, working with top performers from previous years, has arranged an XAT webinar to share effective strategies for excelling in this exam.

Students can view the webinar on the official XAT YouTube channel at @xatonline_in



Other details



- The application fee for XAT is Rs 2,200 for all applicants.



- Candidates applying for XLRI programmes are required to pay an additional fee of Rs 200 per programme. Payment can be made online through credit or debit cards, net banking, IMPS, or cash.



- XAT 2025 will be conducted on January 5, 2025.