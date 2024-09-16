UPSC Mains 2024 Preparation — Week 3 | Day 2: GS Papers 1 and 2 – Revision

Day 1: GS Papers 1 and 2 – Revision
Focus: Comprehensive Revision of GS Paper 1 and Paper 2
Revise key topics in History, Culture, and Geography. Use mind maps and summary notes for quick revision. Focus on areas like the Indian National Movement, major cultural landmarks, and physical geography.
Revise core topics in Polity, Governance, and International Relations. Ensure you have a clear understanding of constitutional provisions, recent amendments, and major international agreements.
Review previous year's questions and practice answer writing, focusing on clarity and structure.