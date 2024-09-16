UPSC Mains 2024 Preparation — Week 3 | Day 2: GS Papers 1 and 2 – Revision

As you enter the final week before the UPSC Mains exam, the focus should be on revision and simulating exam conditions
Here are details
Here are details(Pic: EdexLive Desk)

Day 1: GS Papers 1 and 2 – Revision

  • Focus: Comprehensive Revision of GS Paper 1 and Paper 2

1. GS Paper 1

Look it up
Look it up(Pic: EdexLive Desk)

Revise key topics in History, Culture, and Geography. Use mind maps and summary notes for quick revision. Focus on areas like the Indian National Movement, major cultural landmarks, and physical geography.

2. GS Paper 2

Prep time
Prep time(Pic: EdexLive Desk)

Revise core topics in Polity, Governance, and International Relations. Ensure you have a clear understanding of constitutional provisions, recent amendments, and major international agreements.

3. Review

Write it down
Write it down(Pic: EdexLive Desk)

Review previous year's questions and practice answer writing, focusing on clarity and structure.

UPSC
Preparation
Mains
X
logo
EdexLive
www.edexlive.com