UPSC Mains 2024 Preparation — Week 2| Day 6: Optional Paper - Static Content

Day 6: Optional Paper - Dynamic Content and Writing Practice
Integrate current affairs into your optional subject. For example, if your optional is Political Science, analyze recent developments like the US-China relations or India's foreign policy shifts.
Practice writing answers on these topics, ensuring you can blend theoretical knowledge with current events.
Review recent articles, journals, and papers related to your optional subject to stay updated.
If your optional is Geography, analyse the 2020 question on "Urbanisation and its impact on climate change" with recent urban policies and initiatives in India.