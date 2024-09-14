UPSC Mains 2024 Preparation — Week 2| Day 6: Optional Paper - Static Content

Your daily Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) preparation strategy is here again. Let's take a look at what is in store for today
Day 6: Optional Paper - Dynamic Content and Writing Practice

1. What's happening now?

Integrate current affairs into your optional subject. For example, if your optional is Political Science, analyze recent developments like the US-China relations or India's foreign policy shifts.

2. Practice some more

Practice writing answers on these topics, ensuring you can blend theoretical knowledge with current events.

3. Time for review

Review recent articles, journals, and papers related to your optional subject to stay updated.

4. Geography

If your optional is Geography, analyse the 2020 question on "Urbanisation and its impact on climate change" with recent urban policies and initiatives in India.

