UPSC Mains 2024 Preparation — Week 2| Day 5: Optional Paper - Static Content

Focus: Core Concepts and Theories

1. Back to the fundamentals

Revisit the fundamental concepts of your optional subject. Ensure you have a strong grasp of key theories, models, and frameworks.

2. Identify important topics

Study past year questions to identify important topics and recurring themes. For example, if your optional is Sociology, focus on topics like "Social Stratification" and "Caste System."

3. Short and sweet

Create concise notes for quick revision and practice writing short answers on these topics.

4. Example

For an optional like Public Administration, review the 2021 question on "The Role of Bureaucracy in Development Administration" and practice answering with relevant examples.

