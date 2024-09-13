UPSC Mains 2024 Preparation — Week 2| Day 5: Optional Paper - Static Content

Focus: Core Concepts and Theories
Revisit the fundamental concepts of your optional subject. Ensure you have a strong grasp of key theories, models, and frameworks.
Study past year questions to identify important topics and recurring themes. For example, if your optional is Sociology, focus on topics like "Social Stratification" and "Caste System."
Create concise notes for quick revision and practice writing short answers on these topics.
For an optional like Public Administration, review the 2021 question on "The Role of Bureaucracy in Development Administration" and practice answering with relevant examples.