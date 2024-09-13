Exam assessment post NEET paper leaks: What can we do better?

The importance of enhancing security in exam administration is paramount. Implementing biometric verification and digital safeguards for question papers is essential to ensure that access is limited to authorised individuals, with a fully trackable system in place for accountability.

Advanced surveillance, including real-time monitoring and stricter invigilation standards, will create a more leak-proof system.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) report also highlights the need for stricter enforcement and oversight to prevent future leaks.