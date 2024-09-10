UPSC Mains 2024 Preparation — Week 2| Day 2: Essay Writing - Advanced Techniques

Focus: Incorporating Current Affairs and Data
Learn how to incorporate current affairs, statistics, and examples into your essays to make them more compelling.
Practice writing essays that blend static knowledge with current events. For example, write on "The Impact of Globalisation on Cultural Identity" using recent global trends and case studies.
Review your essays critically. Focus on improving coherence, argument strength, and the relevance of examples.
Analyse an essay topic like "Environmental Sustainability and Economic Development: Friends or Foes?" using recent climate change data and economic policies to support your arguments.