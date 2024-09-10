UPSC Mains 2024 Preparation — Week 2| Day 2: Essay Writing - Advanced Techniques

The Union Public Service Commission is almost upon us, are you ready and prepped enough? Let's make sure you are
Let's explore
Let's explore(Pic: EdexLive Desk)

  • Focus: Incorporating Current Affairs and Data

1. Current affairs 

Cover to cover
Cover to cover (Pic: EdexLive Desk)

Learn how to incorporate current affairs, statistics, and examples into your essays to make them more compelling.

2. Write it!

Pen to paper
Pen to paper(Pic: EdexLive Desk)

Practice writing essays that blend static knowledge with current events. For example, write on "The Impact of Globalisation on Cultural Identity" using recent global trends and case studies.

3. Re-read and review

Let's review
Let's review(Pic: EdexLive Desk)

Review your essays critically. Focus on improving coherence, argument strength, and the relevance of examples.

4. Example

Green dream
Green dream(Pic: EdexLive Desk)

Analyse an essay topic like "Environmental Sustainability and Economic Development: Friends or Foes?" using recent climate change data and economic policies to support your arguments.

UPSC
Mains
essay writing
X
logo
EdexLive
www.edexlive.com