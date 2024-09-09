UPSC Mains 2024 Preparation — Essay, Ethics, and Optional Papers | Day 1: Essay Writing - Understanding Basics

Weekly Distribution Overview:
Essay: Develop a clear, structured approach to essay writing. Practice writing essays on a variety of topics, drawing from current events and your static knowledge.
Ethics (GS Paper 4): Focus on understanding key ethical theories, values, and applying them to case studies. Incorporate relevant current affairs to enrich your answers.
Optional Paper: Deep dive into your optional subject, revising key concepts and practicing answer writing with a focus on depth and clarity.
Understand the basic structure of an essay — introduction, body, and conclusion. Ensure you can craft a clear thesis statement and support it with logical arguments.
Review past year's essay questions to identify patterns and common themes. For example, questions related to "education" or "social justice" are frequently asked.
Practice writing essays on two different topics. Choose one from current affairs (Example, "The Role of Technology in Modern Education") and one from a static theme (Example, "Democracy and its Challenges in the 21st Century").
In the 2020 UPSC Mains, candidates were asked to write an essay on "Technology as the Silent Factor in International Relations." Practice structuring your essays with clear arguments supported by examples from history and current events.