UPSC Mains 2024: Final Three-Week Preparation Plan: Week 3 | Day 5

Day 5: Optional Paper - Static Content

  • Focus: Core Concepts and Theories

1. Revisit

Revisit the fundamental concepts of your optional subject. Ensure you have a strong grasp of key theories, models, and frameworks.

2. Past year questions

Study past year questions to identify important topics and recurring themes. For example, if your optional is Sociology, focus on topics like "Social Stratification" and "Caste System."

3. Notes

Create concise notes for quick revision and practice writing short answers on these topics.

4. Example

For an optional like Public Administration, review the 2021 question on "The Role of Bureaucracy in Development Administration" and practice answering with relevant examples.

