UPSC Mains 2024: Final Three-Week Preparation Plan: Week 3 | Day 4

Ethics (GS Paper 4) - Dynamic Content and Case Studies
Focus: Application of Ethical Theories to Current Affairs
Analyse recent events from an ethical perspective. For instance, consider the ethical implications of data privacy in the context of the Aarogya Setu app.
Practice writing answers to case studies that incorporate current ethical dilemmas. For example, The Ethics of Vaccine Distribution in a Pandemic."
Review your notes on values like integrity, transparency, and accountability, and apply them to current governance challenges.
In the 2020 Ethics paper, a case study asked about the ethical considerations in dealing with a natural disaster. Practice similar scenarios using recent disasters like the 2021 Uttarakhand glacier burst.