UPSC Mains 2024: Final Three-Week Preparation Plan: Week 3 | Day 4

Ravi Kapoor, former Indian Revenue Services officer and Chief Mentor at Testbook has planned the strategy for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Mains exams for each day. Read on for more...
Ethics (GS Paper 4) - Dynamic Content and Case Studies

  • Focus: Application of Ethical Theories to Current Affairs

1. The ethics of it

Analyse recent events from an ethical perspective. For instance, consider the ethical implications of data privacy in the context of the Aarogya Setu app.

2. Write more

Practice writing answers to case studies that incorporate current ethical dilemmas. For example, The Ethics of Vaccine Distribution in a Pandemic."

3. Let's review

Review your notes on values like integrity, transparency, and accountability, and apply them to current governance challenges.

4. Example

In the 2020 Ethics paper, a case study asked about the ethical considerations in dealing with a natural disaster. Practice similar scenarios using recent disasters like the 2021 Uttarakhand glacier burst.

