UPSC Mains 2024: Final Three-Week Preparation Plan: Week 3 | Day 3

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Mains exams are almost here. Ravi Kapoor, former Indian Revenue Services officer and Chief Mentor at Testbook plans the strategy for you
Let's take the exam well
Let's take the exam well(Pic: EdexLive Desk)

So, it is Day 3, And today, we will pay attention to GS Paper 2 - Static Content.

The focus will be on Polity and Governance.

1. Polity

Make notes
Make notes(Pic: EdexLive Desk)

Focus on constitutional provisions, amendments, and landmark judgments. Topics like Fundamental Rights and Directive Principles are frequently tested.

2. Governance 

Do you know?
Do you know?(Pic: EdexLive Desk)

Review the roles and responsibilities of various constitutional bodies like the Election Commission, Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) and so on. Previous years’ questions like the one on "Right to Privacy" in 2017 should guide your study.

3. Books and notes

Let's read
Let's read(Pic: EdexLive Desk)

Refer to Laxmikant’s book for detailed understanding.

4. Example

Read it all
Read it all(Pic: EdexLive Desk)

 The 2021 Mains had a question on the significance of the 42nd Amendment. Revisit such topics for a solid understanding.

UPSC
Mains
UPSC Mains
X
logo
EdexLive
www.edexlive.com