UPSC Mains 2024: Final Three-Week Preparation Plan: Week 3 | Day 3

So, it is Day 3, And today, we will pay attention to GS Paper 2 - Static Content.
The focus will be on Polity and Governance.
Focus on constitutional provisions, amendments, and landmark judgments. Topics like Fundamental Rights and Directive Principles are frequently tested.
Review the roles and responsibilities of various constitutional bodies like the Election Commission, Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) and so on. Previous years’ questions like the one on "Right to Privacy" in 2017 should guide your study.
Refer to Laxmikant’s book for detailed understanding.
The 2021 Mains had a question on the significance of the 42nd Amendment. Revisit such topics for a solid understanding.