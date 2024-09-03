UPSC Mains 2024: Final Three-Week Preparation Plan: Week 3 | Day 2

Day 2 is here and let's look at GS Paper 1 - Dynamic Content
What's the focus? Current Affairs and Writing Practice
Examine recent current affairs related to environmental issues like deforestation in the Western Ghats or the impact of the new environment regulations on biodiversity.
Use sources like newspapers to gather information on recent issues related to Indian culture and society, such as the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on marginalized communities.
Write answers on recent topics like the desertification in India, using the knowledge from both static and dynamic sources
UPSC 2020 had a question on the role of women in the freedom struggle. Practice writing on how modern societal changes impact the role of women today.