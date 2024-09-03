UPSC Mains 2024: Final Three-Week Preparation Plan: Week 3 | Day 2

Are you an aspirant of the upcoming Union Public Service Commission exams? You should watch out for this plan, curated by Ravi Kapoor, former Indian Revenue Services officer and Chief Mentor at Testbook
Write with confidence
Write with confidence(Pic: EdexLive Desk)

Day 2 is here and let's look at GS Paper 1 - Dynamic Content

What's the focus? Current Affairs and Writing Practice

1. Geography and environment

Location, please
Location, please(Pic: EdexLive Desk)

Examine recent current affairs related to environmental issues like deforestation in the Western Ghats or the impact of the new environment regulations on biodiversity.

2. Current affairs

Read up
Read up(Pic: EdexLive Desk)

Use sources like newspapers to gather information on recent issues related to Indian culture and society, such as the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on marginalized communities.

3. Writing practice

Words and more
Words and more(Pic: EdexLive Desk)

Write answers on recent topics like the desertification in India, using the knowledge from both static and dynamic sources

4. Example

She time
She time(Pic: EdexLive Desk)

UPSC 2020 had a question on the role of women in the freedom struggle. Practice writing on how modern societal changes impact the role of women today.

UPSC
UPSC Mains
X
logo
EdexLive
www.edexlive.com