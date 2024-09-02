SSC CPO Results 2024 declared. Here is how you can check it

The results for the Sub-Inspector (SI) Computer Based Examination (Paper-I) held for Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) recruitment 2024 have been released by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC).

Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check their results on the official SSC website — ssc.gov.in.

The recruitment exam was held between June 27 to 29, 2024.

This year, the scores obtained by candidates have been normalised as per exam guidelines to ensure fairness across different exam sessions.

Additionally, provisional bonus marks have been awarded to those who claimed to hold National Cadet Corps (NCC) certificates in their applications. However, these candidates will need to submit documentary proof during Document Verification (DV) to confirm their claims.

Here is how you can access your scorecard:

1. Go to the Staff Selection Commission website: https://ssc.nic.in

2. Find and click on the "Results" section

3. Locate the link for "SSC CPO 2024 Result (Paper-I)"

4. Enter your roll number and any other required information

5. Check your result, including your marks and qualifying status

Shortlisted candidates will be invited to undergo the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST) conducted by the CAPFs. Details about the schedule and admit cards for these tests will be provided by the regional SSC offices in due course.