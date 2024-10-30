IIM students reveal secrets of cracking the Quantitative Aptitude section of CAT

The Quants section in CAT tests a candidate's problem-solving & logical thinking in mainly Algebra, Arithmetic, and Geometry, and even if a person is moderate in one of these and great in the other two, they can sail through (unless you have bad luck. In our slot, if I remember correctly, there were fewer geometry problems — something I was good better at).

Mastering the section requires not only a solid understanding of the concepts involved but also the ability to solve the questions quickly, even if approximately. Deduction works well here since these are Multiple Choice Question (MCQ), except for when there is NOTA (None of the Above).

I know people who were so fast in QA that they could go through the whole section three times.

On the first attempt, they’d solve the easiest questions; in the second, the harder ones or the ones which required them to recollect a key shortcut and so on, and in the third, the toughest ones, which take a lot of time but help one in achieving the last few decimals of that 99 percentile.

Talking about the importance of Quants in MBA and beyond, many case studies and case competitions involve handling scenarios that require data analysis, financial calculations, and decision-making based on quantitative insights. These are crucial and test analytical skills for roles in finance, marketing, and other domains.

With regards to IIM Calcutta, there's another Quant test once the admissions are completed. If the students do not clear it on their first attempt, they are required to attend classes for a few months and are given a few chances.