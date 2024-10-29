JEE Main 2024 registrations have begun | Here are easy steps to register

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the online registration cum application process for the first session of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2025 session 1. Those who are eligible and interested can submit their forms on the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

It was on Monday, October 28, the agency announced that JEE Main 2025 session 1 will be held in January and session 2 will take place in April. The detailed schedule for the first session has been released and the registration process has started.

Steps to register for JEE Main 2024 Session 1:

Step 1: Visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the session 1 registration link

Step 3: Enter the email ID and mobile number

Step 4: Login with credentials

Step 5: Fill the application form

Step 6: Upload all required documents

Step 7: Submit the JEE Main 2025 Application

Step 8: Complete the fee payment process

Step 9: Save the filled application

Step 10: Click on submit

The exam is being held in 13 languages such as English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Marathi, Odia, Kannada, Malayalam, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu and Gujarati.

Session 1 consists of:

Paper 1: BE/BTech (Bachelor of Engineering/Bachelor of Technology)

Paper 2A: BArch (Bachelor of Architecture)

Paper 2B: BPlanning (Bachelor of Planning)