CA Foundation, Intermediate exam results most likely to be out tomorrow

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will release the results for the CA Foundation and Intermediate examinations on October 30. Once released, the scorecards for CA Inter and Foundation will be available at the official ICAI website — icai.org or icaiexam.icai.org.

This was announced by the ICAI in an official notice dated October 25, 2024. "The results of the Chartered Accountants Intermediate and Foundation Examinations held in September 2024 are likely to be declared on Wednesday, the 30th October 2024 and the same can be accessed by candidates on the website icai.nic.in," the notice read.

Here are steps to check the scores:

Step 1: Open the ICAI result portal, icai.nic.in.

Step 2: On the home page click on the direct link to check Inter and Foundation course results

Step 3: Enter your login credentials – roll number and registration number

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Check the results

“It may be noted that for accessing the result at the above mentioned website the candidate shall have to enter his/her registration no. along with his/her roll number,” the institute added.

The ICAI conducted the September edition of the Chartered Accountancy Foundation examination in September. The CA Foundation exam was held on September 13, 15, 18 and 20. For the CA Intermediate Group 1 candidates, the examination was held on September 12, 14 and 17. The CA Inter exam for Group 2 candidates was conducted on September 19, 21 and 23.