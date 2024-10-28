NTA provides guidelines for PwD category for JEE Main 2025 | Details here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued guidelines for candidates from the PwD (persons with disabilities) category for the upcoming Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main 2025, detailing scribe and compensatory time provisions. The guidelines are a response to numerous queries on support measures for PwD candidates, referencing relevant government notifications and office memorandums.

The notice issued by NTA on October 25 describes the definition of PwD, scribe facility for PwD candidates, medical certification, assistance and others.