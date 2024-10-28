FMGE December 2024 exam to be held on January 12, 2025; registrations begin today

Today, October 28, the National Board of Education in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) released the official notification for the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) December 2024. As per the notification, the registrations for the screening test were scheduled to start at 3 pm today.

FMGE is a licentiate examination that allows foreign medical graduates (FMGs) to practice in India.

Additionally, announcing the exam date, it said, "National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) shall conduct the FMGE December 2024 on 12th January 2025 on a Computer Based Platform at various test centres across the country."

Important dates to remember:

October 28 (3 pm) to November 18 (11.55 pm) — Online submission of the application form

January 12, 2025 — Date of Examination

February 12, 2025 — Declaration of Result

Steps to apply for the exam:

Step 1: Visit the official website, natboard.edu.in

Step 2: Under the examination option, click on FMGE examinations under the screening test section

Step 3: Click on the application link for FMGE December 2024

Step 4: Register yourself

Step 5: Login with the credentials

Step 6: Fill out the application form

Step 7: Upload documents

Step 8: Pay the application fees

Step 9: Submit the form

Step 10: Download the form for future reference

If candidates have queries related to application form submission, refund of failed transactions, payment gateway-related issues, and so on, the board instructs them to contact NBEMS Candidate Care Support at +91-7996165333 or write to NBEMS via its helpline portal which can be accessed by using applicant login.