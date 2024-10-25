RPSC Assistant Professor Model Answer Key 2024 released. Check important details here

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has published the RPSC Assistant Professor Model Answer Key 2024. Candidates who took the Assistant Professor Competitive Exam 2024 for the Sanskrit Education Department can check and download the model answer key from the official RPSC website at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.



The answer keys have been released for the following subjects:



1) Samanya Darshan

2) Sahitya

3) Jyotish Ganit

4) Rigved

5) Dharmshastra

6) Jyotish Falit

7) Samanya Sanskrit

8) Vyakaran

9) Bhasha Vigyan

10) Yoga Vigyan

11) Yajurved



Here are a few important points to remember:



1) The objection window will open on October 26 and close on October 28, 2024.



2) Candidates wanting to raise their query can do it online by paying an objection fee of 100 rupees per question.



3) Candidates should log in to the SSO Portal, select the Recruitment Portal, click on the link for 'Question Objection' related to the examination, and submit their objections regarding the questions.



4) The objections should be submitted per the model question paper on the commission's website.



5) Objections must be submitted online only, along with evidence from standard, authentic books.



Here are the steps on how to download the answer key:



1) Go to the official website of RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.



2) Click on the links for the RPSC Assistant Professor Model Answer Key 2024 for various subjects available on the homepage.



3) After a new PDF file opens, check the answer key and download the page.



4) Keep a hard copy for future purposes.



If candidates encounter any technical difficulties while submitting the online objection, they can reach out via email to recruitmenthelpdesk@rajasthan.gov.in or call the following numbers: 9352323625 and 7340557555.