CAT 2024: Approaching DILR — The ultimate strategy

In general, two kinds of students attempt the Common Admission Test (CAT). Those weak in Quant and those weak in Verbal. The second section of the CAT, the Data Interpretation & Logical Reasoning (DLRI) section, is generally looked at as a bugbear by both kinds of students.

This is not because of the inherent difficulty of the questions from this section, but more because of the novelty and surprise factor that these questions generally tend to bring in. That said, this section can be cracked with the right kind of preparation and effort.

Since the questions are set-based, a clear understanding and proper processing of the information can lead to correctly answering all the questions in the set. Just ensure that you use all your reasoning to deduce the correct answer.

Even if students are not able to get a complete handle on the information, often, they would be able to answer one or two questions with the information that they can process. This would mean that even for tougher sets, there could be some hope for the student to salvage something with a proper approach.

To be able to do this, students should ensure that they go through all the questions of the so-called ‘difficult-looking’ set and move on only after ensuring that the questions which can be solved quickly without consuming too much time, are solved.