CAT 2024: DILR section — TWO skills you absolutely need

The skills required to crack questions to crack the he Common Admission Test's (CAT) Data Interpretation & Logical Reasoning (DLRI) are..

Ability to analyse and understand difficult/complicated data

This is a skill acquired through regular practice. The practice needs to involve questions of various difficulty levels and types. One approach would be to start solving all the DI & LR sets from your study material. Once this is done, it is time to move online to use online

practice tests.

Ability to do calculations quickly

Speed of calculations is what the students should focus on, along with practising different sets. Acquiring this skill is often easier said than done

as it is difficult to get over the old habits of scribbling numbers on a paper even for simple additions.

Topics on the hit list

Caselets Puzzles: Distribution, selections, comparisons

Reasoning-based DI Puzzles: Seating arrangements

Games/tournaments: Quant-based reasoning

Maxima and minima Venn diagrams

Tables, networks Cubes & binary logic

Line/bar/scatter graphs/pie charts