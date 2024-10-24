CAT 2024: DILR section — Logical Reasoning, a glossary

Logical reasoning is a crucial component of the Data Interpretation & Logical Reasoning (DILR) section of the Common Admission Test (CAT), serving as a tool to assess the strength of reasoning and evaluate the arguments presented.

Here are a few key terms related to logic and their meanings that may aid your preparation:

- Consistency: An attribute of a logical system that is so constituted that none of the propositions deducible from the axioms contradict one another

- Proposition: A statement that affirms or denies something and is either true or false

- Negation: A proposition that is true if and only if another proposition is false

- Axiom: A proposition that is always true and does not require proofs or disproofs to be true

- Tautology: A statement that is always necessarily true

- Contradiction: Opposite of consistency

- Logical relation: A relation between proposition

- Corollary: An inference that follows directly from the proof of another proposition

- Subject: The first term of a proposition

- Non sequitur: A conclusion that does not follow from the premises

- Predicate: What is predicted about the subject of a proposition

- Inductive Reasoning: Proceedings from particular facts to a general conclusion

- Deductive reasoning: Proceedings from general facts to a particular conclusion

- Proof: A formal series of statements given showing that if something is a fact, then something else necessarily follows from it

- Paradox: A self-contradiction