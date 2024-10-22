UPSC Mains: Answer writing strategies

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) answer writing can be a challenge. Use these tips to navigate the challenge smoothly.
Also, the better prepared you are for the General Studies (GS) papers, the more content you’ll have for your essay.
Finally, finish the question paper, try not to leave any question unanswered.
Use keywords to emphasise key points that carry weight and score well. This helps your answer stand out and aids the examiner’s focus. Highlight the keywords in your answer such that the examiner is directed straight to it.
Each question in the Mains exam includes directives like ‘discuss’ or ‘critically discuss’. It’s essential to clearly understand what each directive is asking.
Before you begin writing, form a basic outline of your answer in your mind. With practice, this becomes second nature, and if necessary, jot down notes with a pencil as ideas come to you.
Structure the main body of your answer in paragraphs or bullet points as needed. Bullet points are advisable, as they are time-efficient and commonly used by successful candidates.
Include diagrams and flowcharts. Also use maps wherever necessary and especially for geography. Use of data and stat can also improve the quality of your answer especially for Economics and other related subjects.
End your answer with a balanced and positive conclusion. This reflects a constructive mindset and a readiness to find solutions. These qualities are highly valued in a Civil Services Exam (CSE) aspirant.
In the essay paper, you’re required to write two essays within a 1,000-1,200 word limit. So it is advisable to write the essay in paragraphs. Although parts of it can include points and diagrams. Also, always remember to brainstorm, outline and organise.