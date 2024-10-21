Directions for DILR section on CAT exam: Tips from IIM Bodh Gaya students who aced it

The Data Interpretation & Logical Reasoning (DILR) section of the Common Admission Test (CAT) is unique because it cannot be mastered through coaching alone. My experience with DILR taught me that this section requires a natural instinct for problem-solving and an ability to interpret data in various forms. The only way to excel in DILR is through extensive practice, which helps familiarise oneself with different problems and enhances one’s ability to approach them effectively.

One of the key aspects of doing well in this section is strategic question selection. Given the challenging nature of the DILR sets, solving just two out of four sets accurately can be enough to score a 99 percentile. Personally, I relied on my instincts, choosing questions that seemed approachable based on my preparation. With a combination of focused practice and a bit of luck, DILR became one of the most rewarding sections for me.