"CAT's DILR section an essential area of focus for aspiring managers": IIM Indore Director Himanshu Rai

The Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR) section of the Common Admission Test (CAT) exam is crucial, as it evaluates candidates' ability to make sense of complex data and draw meaningful conclusions such as skills that are increasingly important in today’s data-centric business environment. A solid grasp of DILR not only aids in effective decision-making but also enhances critical thinking, making it an essential area of focus for aspiring managers.

One effective strategy is to practice with real-world data sets. For instance, consider how e-commerce companies use customer data for demand forecasting.

Aspiring candidates can analyse data related to product sales over different periods and examine how external factors like holidays or market trends affect these figures. Practising similar scenarios in mock tests helps familiarise candidates with the kind of analytical reasoning required in DILR.

Additionally, focus on improving speed and accuracy. One practical tip is to break down complex problems into smaller, manageable parts. A pen and paper can help here. For example, when I encounter a challenging situation, I often take a moment to sketch a quick diagram. This visual representation helps clarify the information and allows me to see relationships between different elements more clearly.

By organising my thoughts in this way, I can approach the problem more methodically and make the right decision.

Engaging with contemporary case studies or business news articles that highlight data analysis can also help contextualise DILR skills. These provide real-life examples that resonate with DILR concepts. By integrating these practices into your preparation, you can enhance your proficiency in DILR, setting yourself up for success in the CAT exam.