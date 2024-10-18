CAT 2024: Excelling at VARC — IIM Lucknow students share strategy

The VARC section of the CAT has become increasingly challenging for aspirants due to its growing difficulty in recent years. With no clearly defined syllabus, students often find it difficult to develop an effective preparation strategy to conquer this section.



The VARC section aims to evaluate a candidate's critical reasoning and reading comprehension skills, which are vital for decision-making, problem-solving, and strategic thinking in the business world. Therefore, developing strong critical reasoning skills and mastering the art of active reading are essential for excelling in this section.



Preparing for the VARC section involves two key aspects: First, developing technical competencies to solve reading comprehension and verbal ability questions, and second, mastering test-taking strategies and time management skills. I have found the Graduate Management Admission Test (GMAT) Official Guide Verbal Review to be an excellent starting point for beginners, as it outlines effective strategies for mastering critical reasoning and tackling reading comprehension passages.

It is also crucial for students to develop familiarity with reading articles on diverse topics like science, economics, and philosophy.

Reading articles from Aeon and Psyche every day was key to my preparation. During my three-year preparation journey, I found that taking mock exams is key to developing effective test-taking strategies and time management skills. Additionally, the video solutions of mocks provide insights into the teacher’s approach towards analyzing information and problem-solving.



Aspirants should focus on achieving incremental improvement in their VARC skills through consistent practice. Through perseverance, I believe candidates from any background can excel in the VARC section.