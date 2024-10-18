Exams

CAT 2024: Common mistakes to avoid while attempting VARC section

To conclude, the key to success in the VARC section is consistent practice through mock tests and thorough analysis and tracking of your performance
Here are details
Here are details(Pic: EdexLive Desk)
Published on

Here are some common mistakes you must avoid making while attempting the the VARC (Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension) section of the Common Admission Test (CAT):

  • Assuming that an excellent command of the English language is essential/sufficient for cracking the VARC section

  • Attempting RC questions without reading the passage first

  • Spending too much time on reading the passage and then rushing with the questions

  • Not being selective about attempts

  • Failing to identify and leave confusing questions

  • Falling for ‘trap’ options

  • Applying external knowledge or assumptions in answering RC questions, without understanding the author’s perspective

  • Not revisiting the passage to compare options, especially when they are confusing

  • Attempting all the VA questions which do not have negative marks, without ensuring accuracy

To conclude, the key to success in the VARC section is consistent practice through mock tests and thorough analysis and tracking of your performance. This will enable you to evolve a test-taking strategy that is customised, yet flexible enough to handle the vicissitudes of CAT. 

Cat
VARC
section
avoid

Related Stories

No stories found.
X
logo
EdexLive
www.edexlive.com