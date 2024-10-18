CAT 2024: Common mistakes to avoid while attempting VARC section

Here are some common mistakes you must avoid making while attempting the the VARC (Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension) section of the Common Admission Test (CAT):

Assuming that an excellent command of the English language is essential/sufficient for cracking the VARC section

Attempting RC questions without reading the passage first

Spending too much time on reading the passage and then rushing with the questions

Not being selective about attempts

Failing to identify and leave confusing questions

Falling for ‘trap’ options

Applying external knowledge or assumptions in answering RC questions, without understanding the author’s perspective

Not revisiting the passage to compare options, especially when they are confusing

Attempting all the VA questions which do not have negative marks, without ensuring accuracy

To conclude, the key to success in the VARC section is consistent practice through mock tests and thorough analysis and tracking of your performance. This will enable you to evolve a test-taking strategy that is customised, yet flexible enough to handle the vicissitudes of CAT.