CAT 2024: Common mistakes to avoid while attempting VARC section

Here are some common mistakes you must avoid making while attempting the the VARC (Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension) section of the Common Admission Test (CAT):
Assuming that an excellent command of the English language is essential/sufficient for cracking the VARC section
Attempting RC questions without reading the passage first
Spending too much time on reading the passage and then rushing with the questions
Not being selective about attempts
Failing to identify and leave confusing questions
Falling for ‘trap’ options
Applying external knowledge or assumptions in answering RC questions, without understanding the author’s perspective
Not revisiting the passage to compare options, especially when they are confusing
Attempting all the VA questions which do not have negative marks, without ensuring accuracy
To conclude, the key to success in the VARC section is consistent practice through mock tests and thorough analysis and tracking of your performance. This will enable you to evolve a test-taking strategy that is customised, yet flexible enough to handle the vicissitudes of CAT.