Tamil Nadu Class X, XI, XII exam schedule out | This is when results will be released

Public exams of Classes X, XI and XII and their dates are very important and these announcements are awaited every year eagerly.
For the academic year 2024-25, the Tamil Nadu School Education Department has announced the schedule for the public examinations for Classes X, XI and XII. This announcement was made today, Monday, October 14.
As per a report by Moneycontrol, here are the details:
Class XII -
- Practical exam: February 7 to 14, 2025
- General exam: March 3 to 25, 2025
- Exam results release: May 19, 2025
Class XI -
- Practical exam: February 15 to 21, 2025
- General exam: March 5 to 27, 2025
- Exam results release: May 19, 2025
Class X -
- Practical exam: February 22 to 28, 2025
- General exam: March 28 to April 15, 2025
- Exam results release: May 5, 2025
These dates were announced by Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, Minister for School Education, Tamil Nadu via social media platform X.
As stated in a report by Hindustan Times, 8,94,264 candidates appeared for the Tamil Nadu Secondary School Leaving Certificate (TN SSLC) and 8,18,743 candidates passed the exam.
As many as 8,11,172 students appeared and 7,39,539 cleared the Class XI final exam while 7,60,606 candidates appeared and 7,19,196 passed for the Class XII examination.