Tamil Nadu Class X, XI, XII exam schedule out | This is when results will be released

Public exams of Classes X, XI and XII and their dates are very important and these announcements are awaited every year eagerly.

For the academic year 2024-25, the Tamil Nadu School Education Department has announced the schedule for the public examinations for Classes X, XI and XII. This announcement was made today, Monday, October 14.

As per a report by Moneycontrol, here are the details:

Class XII -

- Practical exam: February 7 to 14, 2025

- General exam: March 3 to 25, 2025

- Exam results release: May 19, 2025

Class XI -

- Practical exam: February 15 to 21, 2025

- General exam: March 5 to 27, 2025

- Exam results release: May 19, 2025

Class X -

- Practical exam: February 22 to 28, 2025

- General exam: March 28 to April 15, 2025

- Exam results release: May 5, 2025

These dates were announced by Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, Minister for School Education, Tamil Nadu via social media platform X.