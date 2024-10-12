UGC-NET June session 2024 Final Answer Key OUT now; results awaited

The final answer key for the University Grants Commission - National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) June session 2024, which was conducted from August 21 to September 4, 2024, has been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA).
Candidates who appeared for the exam can access the answer key through the official website of UGC-NET at ugcnet.nta.ac.in.
Meanwhile, the results for the UGC-NET June session 2024 are still awaited.
Here is how you can access the final answer key for UGC-NET 2024:
2. On the homepage, click on the UGC NET 2024 Final Answer Key link under the ‘Public Notices’ section
3. A new PDF file will appear on your screen, download it
4. Now save the PDF file, match your responses with the final answer key and calculate the numbers
5. Take a printout of the UGC-NET 2024 Final Answer Key, if needed
This year, the June cycle of the test was scheduled for June 18 in pen and paper format. However, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan disclosed that the exam was cancelled as a result of suspected leaks.
The re-examination began on August 21 and ended on September 4 2024, with the answer key provided in phases and applicants permitted to make complaints.